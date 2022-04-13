Ramadan Talk Day 12: How to deal with dehydration during Ramadan

Water is one of the best fluids for proper hydration because it does not contain sugars or caffeine, which can actually increase dehydration. The consumption of water also ensures that the digestive tract is sufficiently lubricated and helps prevent constipation and other digestive problems.

We know it is difficult to consume enough water during sahoor to combat thirst during fasting hours, but it should be your main focus to keep a bottle of water nearby and consume little and often when you can during your non-fasting hours.

Dehydration and the loss of sugar and salts in the body can cause a myriad of problems: Headaches, lethargy, weakness in muscles, dizziness, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, fever and in severe causes you can end up losing consciousness.

Read Also:

The key to avoiding these issues is to keep on top of your water intake and only drink water. Stay away from high sugar and caffeine-filled sodas that will only dehydrate you further.

If you can’t drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water between iftar and sahoor so as not to hamper your sleep; just ensure you drink a glass of water every hour before bed. Also before the fasting starts ensure you take water with a little honey as the last thing before commencing fasting.

Also avoid excess physical activity during the day as well as exposure to sunlight.

All throughout Ramadan, ensure you avoid caffeine intake. That is why it is not good to drink caffeinated drink to break fast. It is better to break your fast with water, fruits and vegetables.

Sleep deprivation is another factor that can cause many harmful effects, including headaches. Regulating sleeping hours during Ramadan, avoiding staying up late and making sure to take a nap during the day will definitely help. Stay in cold places during the day and avoid the sun or hot places as and where possible.

Enjoy your Ramadan to the fullest!