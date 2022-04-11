Ramadan Talk Day 10: Time to cleanse yourself of sins

Ramadan is the month of seeking forgiveness from sins. I have not forgotten the words of the old scholars who opined that the first ten days are for forgiveness of sins. The second ten days for blessings and mercies and the last ten days are for renewed life.

Whether the first, second or last ten days, what we cannot take away is that Ramadan is the month of forgiveness. The first ten has just passed. How have you been able to use the first ten days effectively. Note that, the whole month is about to pass away just as the first ten days have passed.

Ponder on how you got yourself in sins and how it has had negative impact in your life. With remorse, week forgiveness of sins, grow on the path of cleansing yourself from sin and make your life and the Hereafter better.

Sins are those roadblocks that we personally put on our own paths to worldly happiness and in the hereafter. We engage in those sins by the hour – daily, weekly and yearly. Yet, do we repent from committing those sins? We we determined not to commit those sins again?

Ramadan provides us the opportunity to become a new born, and become closer to Allah. The Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) had said while he was ascending the minbar for a jumat pray that woe betide anyone who witness Ramadan and could not seek or get forgiveness of sins.

In another scenario, he said, “Every son of Adam sins and the best of the sinners are those who repent.” (Ibn Maajah). In this Ramadan, let’s strive not to be amongst those unfortunate ones who barely spend any time reflecting on their sins and transgressions.

Enjoy your Ramadan!