Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has urged the Muslims in Nigeria to use the period of Ramadan period to pray for peace and security for Nigeria with the renewed cases of massive killing and wanton destruction of property in the country by terrorists.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday to mark the Ramadan fast, Lawan said, “I felicitate all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, as we enter the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is the month when Muslims across the world observe one of the five pillars of their faith, share with their neighbours and show love to all people around them.

“It is a period of spiritual reflection, abstinence, sacrifice and supplications to the Almighty Allah.

“The holy month of Ramadan thus provides the faithful the opportunity to commune with Allah, and live as His Prophets enjoin us to do as we seek His blessings and mercies.

“The essence of the period is even more significant for us as we seek solutions and divine guidance out of the challenges that we currently face in our dear nation.

“The Nigerian government is doing everything possible to ameliorate the situation and also realises that much more has to be done.

“The National Assembly will not relent in its efforts at promoting good governance for the security, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“For our Muslim compatriots, let us use the opportunity of the Ramadan to pray for Nigeria, knowing that Allah answers the prayers of the faithful. I wish you all a happy Ramadan.”