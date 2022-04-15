.

We are obviously blessed by the month of Ramadan. Our thirst and hunger from dawn to sunset are major boosts for our bodies.

As we move towards iftar to break our fast today, let us consider one refreshing drink that will also help in regaining lost strength and boost our energies for Taraweeh’s prayers.

Thirst, in particular, can be very difficult to handle, especially in this weather, but we thank God the weather is more clement than in the past weeks. Anyway, welcoming cold drinks and fluids at iftar, truly relieve the stress of the day. The thirst during the fasting day drives people to drink too much water or water-based drinks and as such, many people drink so much and affect their intake of nutritious foods during iftar. Yes, water and well-prepared drinks are good, but certainly not carbonated drinks.

Fresh apples, and oranges can be used as juice and served a bit cold, not chilling during iftar. If you have taken some of these juices in the past few days, I am going to introduce to you another refreshing, tasty nutrients drink for your iftar. Follow me and try it out.

Date Yoghurt drink

Dates have always been a popular means of breaking fast during and after the life of our Noble Prophet Muhammad. (s.a.w) In this part of the world where we don’t have a soft date like the one in Madinah, we can use our locally grown date in the northern part to make a juice instead of crunching it while breaking our fast.

This is a healthy drink with a yoghurt base and tastes delicious when served cold.

Slit the dates in the centre and remove the seeds. Then put in a blender and add some milk depending on the quantity of the dates themselves. Add some crème to it and blend until smooth. Pour into a jar and refrigerate for 5 to 10 minutes.

You dont need it too chilling, just serve cold.

Enjoy your Ramadan!

