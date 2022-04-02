.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerian Muslims to rededicate their lives, increase their love for others, and show stronger commitment and obedience to God’s instructions during this period of the Islamic holy month.

Obasa in a statement through his CPS, Eromosele Ebhomele in a congratulatory message to all Muslim faithfuls noted, that there is the reason for everyone to be happy especially to have witnessed the beginning of the 2022 Ramadan.

“It should be seen as an opportunity for Allah’s blessings “as we carry out all that He has commanded us to do.

“I congratulate us all, the Muslim Ummah, for having this opportunity, a special grace from God to take part in this year’s Ramadan.

“As devoted Muslims, we have to be conscious of the fact that this is a period of sober reflection, holiness and deep supplications to Almighty Allah, the One who was, who is and who will forever be.

“Let’s not forget to show love more at this time and at all times in our journey of life. It is the will of God that we do so”, he said.

Obasa however urged Muslims in the country to use the period to pray for a better Nigeria characterised by peace.