...As UNILAG Muslim Ummah holds Ramadan lecture

The chairman of the University of Lagos Muslim Community (UMC), Prof. Hakeem Olaniya has enjoined Muslims to use the Holy month of Ramadan to purify their souls, as this will reduce the high moral decadence prevailing in Nigerian society.

Speaking during the 17th Ramadan lecture of the association, Prof Olaniya said the heart is the troubled part of the body that makes or mars the society, adding that if those who do evil had a clean heart, they will surely desist from doing evil.

“The heart is the troubled part of the body that makes the society turn for the worse. Those who do evil have an opportunity to reflect before they do it and after doing it. If they have a clean heart they will surely desist from doing bad.”

He noted that continuous admonition would increase ethical values missing in the society. “We can not clean the human heart enough but we must continue to preach unto the human heart for it to do good and abandon evil. The more we abandon doing evil the better the society,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion, represented by Mr. Lawal Pedro, said Ramadan has come to remind, enlighten and teach Muslims their obligations to Almighty Allah during and after Ramadan. “The Holy month cleanses our hearts to continue to do what is right at all times.”

The guest lecturer, Dr. Sirajudeen Bilal Al-Asra, while delivering lecture on ‘The self reproaching soul in Islam’ said Ramadan is a month meant to cleanse the body, mind and soul.

“ Allah created all the souls to do good but as regards the promise of shaytan to mislead the soul from Allah’s part by inviting people to sinful deeds, so many will go astray by falling for shaytan deceit.”

He noted that the sole reason the Holy Quran was revealed to mankind is to purify the soul.

“Purifying the human soul is one of the objectives of the Holy Quran. Allah swore with the bad soul and urged us to incessantly purify it. The bad soul is our enemy, it encourages bad deeds and we must replace it with a good soul.”

“ Today people are involved in evil acts as if there is no tomorrow, look at the level of corruption in the country today.

People steal Nigerian money to the extent of not remembering death. Forgetting that those who don’t know how they got the money will spend it lavishly. On judgment day, they will be the ones who will account for the money, not those who help them to spend it. So what is the benefit of amassing wealth that you cannot finish spending?

“ Also those caught involved in ritual killings, after eventually wasting a life, will not get the money and will be punished in this world and hereafter. So, why kill for money when you will continue to receive the punishment till eternity.”

“Let us embark on the goodness that we can be remembered for. No matter the level of decadency in the society, an act of goodness done for the sake of Allah will always prevail as Allah is a kind God,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria