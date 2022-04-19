.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Tuesday distributed food items, and cash to aged and vulnerable residents of the town.

Items distributed include beans, spaghetti, macaroni and beverages.

The monarch who supervised the distribution while speaking with journalists said the initiative is what he has been doing since he ascended the throne, adding that there is no religion or political attachment to it.

He said, “This is a trying time in our country. There is a paucity of funds and scarcity of food and as a king, I can’t bear to see my people suffer and that is why I’m giving out food to the aged and the vulnerable.

“Although people do come to my palace twice a week to eat, there are some people who can not come to the palace due to their age or disability, that is why I came out to distribute the food items and money.

“I’m doing this without any religious or political bias. I am giving it out to everyone and I feel good about it. It is what I’m happy doing and I will continue doing it.

“We are moving to another place tomorrow and next tomorrow till all the food items are exhausted. I’m sowing a seed and I know when you give, you will always get back.

“We are ready to partner with anybody who wants to assist with what we are doing so far it is based on love for the poor”.

Oba Akanbi appealed to well to do Nigerians to always remember the poor and give back to the society.

“My advice to all well-meaning Nigerians is that they should also remember the poor and give back to the society”, he added.