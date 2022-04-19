As Christians and Muslims around the world celebrate this year’s Easter Festival and Ramadan Fasting the UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor emeritus ratified by UNESCO, and top up by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UN ECOSOC, and others worldwide has called for religious harmony and tolerance among adherents.

Lack of such understanding, The Fellow of Cambridge Scholars who double as International Ambassador of Peace Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu warned against all what would continue to breed conflicts which could be creating more security challenges in the country and around the world.

In his Easter and Ramadan message to the people as espoused in a statement issued by his Senior Special Media Assistant Mr. Emmanuel Daudu, he stressed the need for more cooperation among faithful of different religions.

“Regardless of where one belongs to; whether Christians, Muslims, or any others, we remain brothers and sisters. As the creations of the Almighty, we remain congenially bonded. We all have the latitude to believe in any faith we so desire without any friction” he added

The Chairman Board of Trustees, St James College Sierra Leone (Government Accredited Polytechnic in Sierra Leone) who also double as Chairman Board of Trustees, Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah Kebbi State- Nigeria, he advised that the importance of Easter’s lessons and Ramadan Fasting must not be lost, adding that entrenched virtues such as selflessness, sacrifice, and humility, must be imbibed for the sake of humanity

Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, the Recipient of the UNESCO Prize in Science and Tiger award by official partner of the United Nations explained, “We were never created for ourselves alone, rather we are spared and preserved for the good of others”.

Meanwhile, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, The Vice-Chancellor, Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., and Chairman Board of Trustees of the West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts ( Formerly Known as West Coast University, United States of America ) further implored Christians, Muslims, and other religions as well to live together with love and peace around the world.