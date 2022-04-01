…promises hands of love to other geopolitical zones

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ahead of the glorious month of Ramadan, a former Governor of Zamfara State, Dr AbdulAziz Yari has distributed food items to thousand of people, especially the Muslim Ummah to show love and charity to them.

Essentially, the kind gesture was aimed at cushioning the impact of the global economic situation in the country.

The month of Ramadan is globally recognised for increased acts of worship among the Muslims.

A statement from the former governor’s office made available to news men in Abuja on Friday stated “This year’s food distribution however stands to be different as the distribution promises to expand beyond Zamfara to other geo- political zones in Nigeria.

The flaging off of the humanitarian gesture coordinated by Senator Kabiru Marafa on behalf of Yari took place on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Gusau, Zamfara state capital.

The statement added that “the event was graced by mammoth crowd of excited Nigerians who lauded the hand of love as one of the features that distinguished the former Governor as a man known with kindness.”

According to one of the coordinators of the programme, Hon Muktar Shehu Koguna, distribution of Ramadan relief foods to other geo political zones will come up at later date in the blessings months of Ramadan.

“Recall that His Excellency, Dr AbdulAziz Yari had turned Ramadan food distribution to a yearly affairs, where he used to reach out to most Nigerians in the month of Ramadan”, the statement added.