*Urges them to sustain support for Buhari’s govt

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Emefiele Support Group,ESG,has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast.

The group, which is independently advocating for the emergence of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Godwin Emefiele, as the APC consensus candidate and next president of Nigeria, called on Muslims to utilise the opportunity offered by the Holy month to pray for the progress and unity of the country.

The ESG also urged Muslims to continue to support the efforts of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the country.

The group’s position was contained in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Benigna Ejimba.

“The Emefiele Support Group (ESG) thanks the Almighty Allah for giving Muslims in Nigeria the opportunity to join their counterparts across the world to observe this year’s Ramadan fast,”the statement read.

The group said,”As they embark on this annual spiritual exercise, we urge them to ensure they continue to pray for the peace, growth, progress and unity of our dear country.”

The statement quoted the ESG as saying,”We urge them to remain in the forefront of supporting the various efforts of President Buhari’s administration to further reposition this great nation positively.”

“Above all, we urge them to pray and be committed to ensuring that only a competent persons capable of sustaining the legacies of President Buhari and improving on them emerges the next President through the 2023 general elections.

“Let Muslims and indeed all Nigerians embrace peace and shun all forms of violence that are capable of reversing the gains and achievements of the present administration,”it further read.