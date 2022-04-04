By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, on Monday, approved a review of the curfew restricting human and vehicular movements across the state.

He gave the approval following improvement in the security situation and the ongoing Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement by Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd.), who is the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Security Affairs.

“The new curfew time will now commence from 12 midnight, as against the usual 11p.m., to 6a.m.

“However, the review does not affect movements from one local government to another.

“Meanwhile, the existing restriction of movement through security check points is still in force.

“Muslim faithful, who wish to participate in the Tahajud prayer in this holy month of Ramadan, are free to do so.

“Security agencies are advised to take note and adhere to the change, please,” General Abdulsalam stated.

