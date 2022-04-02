Don’t waste food, Buhari tells Muslims

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Bashir Bello

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has announced commencement of Ramadan fasting on Saturday.

The announcement by the Sultan followed sighting of moon from various parts of the country signalling the commencement of the Muslim fasting period.

The Sultan made the announcement yesterday in a broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA monitored by our correspondent.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders in welcoming the month of Ramadan, the month of fasting and intense devotion for Muslims.

In a message to Nigerians and Muslims all over the world, the President said the period offers a unique opportunity to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.

“Muslims,” the President emphasized “should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realization of a great nation.”

According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President “advised Muslim elite against food waste and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution, urging that they should care for their neighbours, the poor and the marginalized.”

He also called for prayers for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world.

President Buhari wished all Muslims a successful completion of the 30-day fasting period.