Rangnick

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United’s interim coach, Ralf Rangnick, is expected to take up the role of head coach with the Austrian national team, according to reports.

Rangnick came in to fill the void created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Prior to his arrival, another United legend, Michael Carrick took charge of the team.

Rangnick has overseen an unimpressive United side that has managed just two wins in their last ten outings. One of the wins came against relegation confirmed Norwich City.

With the appointment of Erik ten Haag, Rangnick will now continue in a consultancy role at the club until 2024 as stated in his agreement at the time of his appointment.

The announcement to become the new coach of the Austrian national team is expected to happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Vanguard News Nigeria