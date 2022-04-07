By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s integrated energy company, Rainoil Limited, operating in the downstream sector yesterday, commissioned a new petrol station in Ibafo, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The retail station which is the company’s largest mega station in the country, will provide access to petroleum products.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Gabriel Ogbechie, said that “At Rainoil, we understand the importance of being responsive to the need of our customers and the commissioning of our new outlet is a proof of that, as we pledge our commitment for effective service delivery.

“Rainoil was established 25 years ago, and as a retail company of note, our journey has been very eventful as one of the top players in the downstream energy sector.

“Being consistent is key to what we stand for and we continue to show this through our intentional customer service. We also ensure that with every new outlet, our facilities meet up to standard in providing the effective service that we are known for.

“We appreciate our stakeholders for their support and residents of Ibafo, and most especially, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for making this a success.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Mr. Olufemi Adewole, stated that, ‘’Today is so significant because Rainoil has shown its resilience in the downstream sector. I am happy that the filling station is located where people can easily access.

“Workers in this facility should show commitment, integrity, and effectiveness in their service delivery.”

Rainoil Limited is an integrated downstream company and a prominent player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The Rainoil Group comprises business operations that span across the downstream value chain: Petroleum Product Storage, Haulage/Distribution, and Retail Sales. The primary products include Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Kerosene (DPK), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Naphtha

The retail business has grown to over 130 retail outlets strategically located in major cities across the country.