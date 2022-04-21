By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Thursday, announced plans to diversion traffic flow on the public works road at Ikeja for rail level crossing asphalt laying by 9.00pm, today, Thursday, April 21, till 6.00am of Friday, April 22, 2022.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who announced this explained that the asphalting of the level crossing on the Public Works Road, Ikeja was necessary to ease traffic flow across the rail track in the section.

Oladeinde added that he closure was in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

According to the diversion plan, motorists from GRA are advised to make use of Oba Akinjobi Way to link Airport Under Bridge to access Agege Motor Road, while motorists from Oshodi coming into the GRA, Ikeja will be diverted to the Airport Bridge or Adegbola Level Crossing for their desired destinations.

“Road users are therefore advised to comply with the Traffic directions provided by the Traffic Enforcement Personnel on ground as well as road signals to minimize inconveniences during the rehabilitation works.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply the mentioned corridor to make use of the alternatives routes provided to ease traffic flow, as the palliative works is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi-modal Transport System that is being envisaged for a greater Lagos.”