With Easter holidays coming up in few days, The Radisson Blu Anchorage located in Victoria Island has encouraged families to say happy Easter with the Blu this season.

According to the managing Director of the hotel, Ahmed Raza, families will be treated with irresistible Easter package that will make the celebration worth the while.



Raza highlighted that between Friday 15th and Sunday 17th April, 2022, there will be discounted room rates for guests and customers for them to have experience which will linger in their memories for a long time.



“There will be evening Chill at the surface Bar with Salt of Earth Band on Good Friday, 15th April, while on Easter Sunday, guests and families will be treated to Easter Sunday Bruch and bunny with live band, Egg Hunt, Laser Tag, Virtual Game, Art and Craft, MC and gifts.



“Easter Monday has also sumptuous package for guests to have happy hour between 5pm and 6pm. Guests will enjoy Grills, DJ & Silent Disco at the Surface Grill where Suya, Goat, Chicken, Turkey, Barbeque just to mention a few, will be more than enough for families and guests”. Raza added