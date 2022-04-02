By Dirisu Yakubu

As the heat of the 2023 general elections intensifies, a glossy brochure of the achievements of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been made public..

The brochure titled “Qualified to Serve”, has 84 pages of all his achievements in government.

Amaechi is yet to declare interest for the 2023 presidential election. A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Amaechi was elected twice, governor of Rivers state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP but later left for the then opposition shortly before the 2015 general elections.

APC is likely to field a candidate of Southern extraction with the likes of former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state all reported to be interested in vying for the soul Presidential ticket.

Titled, “Qualified to Serve,” the 86-page brochure has an opening by Amaechi on its cover which reads, “I believe that the destiny of Nigeria can only be best actualized in the context of one indivisible and united nation. What is required is for us to continue to work towards a nation in which doors of opportunity are open to all our citizens irrespective of ethnicity, creed, class or circumstance.”

On the back page, another quote attributed to the Minister reads, “we must give meaning to democracy so that every Nigerian can find a place and a voice in a land of free men and women. We must deploy our diversity to increase our strength. We must make our streets and highways, and now forests and farmlands, safe again for all Nigerians to fulfill their individual dreams of a good life so that , together, we can actualize the manifest destiny of this blessed land.”

The Also brochure also contained images of the minister in different Nigerian attires, a picture of him and his wife, photographs with President Buhari on various occasions, photos with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as well as photos of the minister with Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Page Three of the brochure has the names of the minister boldly printed and translated into English as Chibuike – God is strength; Rotimi – Stand by me; and Amaechi – Who knows tomorrow.

The table of contents covers “Making the Critical Choice; Reasons Why: The competitive advantages of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; First Among Equals; Broad and Deep Experience in Governance; Geopolitical Considerations; Nationalist Outlook; Political Prowess; Personality and Leadership Style; Track Record of Performance; Highlights of Achievements: Rivers State Governor (2007-2015); Highlights of Achievements: Ministry of Transportation (2015 – Date); and Hallmark of Amaechi’s Leadership.

Courage, stamina, and resilience were listed as part of some of the virtues that make Amaechi towers above others.