Global e-commerce and direct selling leader, QNET Ltd has partnered with Transblue, a logistics customer service and compliance management leader, to donate assorted foodstuff, beverages, toiletries and cash to the Bab Es Salaam Orphanage located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The donation forms part of the ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of the partners and is part of the country’s launch activities.

The partnership leverages Transbluesrobust market presence and local expertise to enhance customer service, provide training to independent representatives, and facilitate faster access to Qnets products, which is set to further revolutionize the direct selling business in Nigeria.

A recent study by the Initiative for Integrated Community Welfare reveals that Nigeria is facing an orphaning and child vulnerability crisis of potentially catastrophic proportions. Official figures estimate that there are 17.5 million Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC), made up of 7.3 million orphans; although practitioners in the field believe these figures could be underestimating the size and scope of the challenge (Nigeria OVC Situation Analysis 2008). This calls for more efforts and support in accommodating the needs of these large numbers of orphans in Nigeria.

Shedding light on the essence of the donation, Mr. Biram Fall, Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Manager for QNET, said CSR is part of the key principles of the company and by which means QNET is able to reach out to support all manner of persons, including the vulnerable children in society. For us at QNET, giving is not just about making a donation, its about making a difference and touching the lives of people. Anytime we are privileged to make a difference of this kind, we are reminded of a core principle of QNET, Raising Yourself To Help Mankind(R.Y.T.H.M). This is what defines everything we do as a company and we are honored to have gotten this opportunity to make this difference.

On his part, Mr. Akeem Ajisafe, Chief Executive Officer of Transblue, emphasized the importance of giving back to the society. The core of our partnership with QNET is to improve the lives of people in society, by sending a helping hand to the less privileged. It is, therefore, a great honor for us to be part of this humble effort of showing our love to the children at Bab Es Salaam Orphanage”.

We truly appreciate the significant contributions of the QNET-Transblue partnership which aims at developing entrepreneurial skills among the youth in Nigeria. We are hopeful that others will emulate the gesture and offer a helping hand to us even as we work together in giving hope to the little ones under our care. The donation, no doubt, is well received as a seed to all the efforts of the two partners in Nigeria. Said Imam Hassan Tahir, Bab Es Salaam Orphanage Administrator.