By Jacob Ajom

The Nigeria Football Federation has begun the search for another coach for the senior national team the Super Eagles following the failure of the coach Austin Eguavoen led team to pick a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Before a new coach arrives, pundits are of the view that a thorough inquest be made to find out why the national team failed to earn an outright victory against the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja, after playing out a goalless draw in Kumasi, four days earlier.

Sports Vanguard went to town to seek the opinions of former Nigeria internationals on what they felt were the remote and immediate causes of Nigeria’s failure.

We spoke with Peterside Idah, former Nigeria goalkeeper and Sylvanus Okpala, MON, a former Super Eagles assistant coach and the first captain of the Flying Eagles. Okpala was also an assistant coach to late Stephen Keshi when Nigeria won the Nations Cup in 2013 in South Africa.