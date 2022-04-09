Peterside Idah

By Jacob Ajom



What went wrong?

Peterside Idah: A whole lot of things and it will shock many. The first wrong step was taking the match to Abuja under that kind of weather. We have not learnt our lessons. Knowing that 98% of our squad doesn’t play their football at home, the game shouldn’t have been played under such harsh weather conditions.

These are the same players we see every week doing wonderful things on television. They are able to do that because the weather and circumstances are right for them to do well.



“People will say, ‘but Ghana too has players based abroad’. It is not the same. For me, we must go back to Uyo and play our games there. Imagine if we had played that game around 8 pm in Uyo, it would have been easier.



“Secondly, for me, I have always said the players that were born outside Nigeria have a different mentality from those that were born here. In the past we used to have two sets of players: home based and foreign based. That has changed because we now have three categories of players: home based, foreign based and foreign born.

The mentality of the foreign born can never be the same as that of those born here. Often, those foreign born always want to come and play for Nigeria because the countries they were born don’t feel they are not good enough to play for them or rejected them.

The ones that are good want to play for their countries of birth, they never come back to Nigeria. Look at Osimhen, he is a street boy who understands the mentality of a typical Nigerian playing for the national team; he knows the pressure and the feelings of the people.

READ ALSO:



When we were playing there was this feeling about playing for Nigeria. I had a few caps but that was my dream; it was my life, but the foreign born, you fly there to beg them to come and play. When you see the English players play for England, their attitude is different.

Look at the Ghanaian players, some of them were born in Ghana so they understand what it is to play for their national team. Nationalism and patriotism flow in their system. It is basically our bane.



A lot of people are blaming Eguavoen and the coaching crew for what happened. I don’t want to say that. Yes, we have made some costly mistakes – like the goalkeepers we have.

When we played if you were not up to thirty, you couldn’t get a chance to keep for Nigeria. You can’t just get up one morning and become Nigeria’s number one; who are you? We went through the ranks like myself I played for Udoji, Rangers, BCC Lions. With that you mature because a goalkeeper matures with age.

These kids playing for us are still too young. Look at Maduka Okoye, he ran away after the Tunisia defeat. I like Uzoho but the day did not favour him and he could not cope. I was reliably told that Uzoho didn’t want to return for the second half.

He was shaking and shivering but they begged him to come back and finish the match. The young man was scared. He saw what they did to Maduka on social media after the defeat to Tunisia. I think these are some of the challenges we are facing.

Some people are saying the more we ignore our domestic league, the deeper our football goes. What is your take?



The administrators have a part to play in the sense that they are seen to be putting their trust too much on the foreign based and foreign born players than trying to raise home-based players. They will tell you there is no time. But when we played as home-based, we had a camp.

Every Friday we returned to our clubs to play on Saturday and on Sunday we train Monday morning. It’s an investment that would pay off eventually If you do that for three months. They can even be involved in mid-week matches for their clubs, and so forth. Occasionally, they can drive to a neighbouring country and play their home-based team.

If you keep them together and they become mature they can face any challenges at any major tournament. That is how the likes of Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Precious Monye, etc were found. Most of these players, like Amuneke played for Julius Berger, Rashidi Yekini from 3SC, these players passed through the same process. We must go through that round if we want to achieve success.



Even if the coach is a foreigner, he has to live in Nigeria so that he can train with the boys. Westerhof did it with us. NFF must put their foot down and tell the new coach ‘this is what we want’. That is why I am not happy we did not get the World Cup ticket which would have fetched us $12 million.

With that kind of money, build a camp with a pitch, where you don’t spend money. You have a kitchen with a cook there. The players will just stay and mature. With that kind of arrangement we will do well.



You have already said it all. I wanted to ask, what is the way forward? Is there anything extra you want to add to what you have said already?



Basically, that is it is. We should make sure we bring our football back on television. I watched Heartland FC the other day and I saw their number 4, tall lanky boy like Kanu Nwankwo. Only one match I would have invited him.

I thought this guy would be better than Ndidi in the defensive midfield position. We have people like this and when one got injured we cannot replace? We must pay more attention to our local league.

Vanguard News Nigeria