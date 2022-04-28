— Says, he has failed Nigerian students overtime as Minister

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Yoruba youth group, Oodua Youth Coalition, OYC, has berated the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, for purchasing the ₦100m APC Presidential form while the nation’s education sector remained grounded.

The group lamented that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Research institutes have been on strike for months.

The National President, Comrade Oluyi Tayo described the action of the junior Minister as condemnable and reckless.

“ASUU has been on strike since mid-February and we have all watched on, hoping they will recall students who have been at home since.

” It is now saddening that instead of us to receive news that the ASUU strike is over, what we have heard is that the junior Education Minister purchasing a ₦100m form to contest for the Nigerian President.

Also Read:

2023 poll: Young Nigerian Voices endorses Nwajiuba for Presidency

“One wonders what is the priority of the Minister and what legacy he hopes to build on when he has failed Nigerian students over time.”

“The incessant ASUU strikes have grounded the education sector and have further disrupted the hopes and dreams of Nigerian students.

“A course of four years is now running into 6 years for students. We have not stopped asking ourselves what Nwajiuba hopes to achieve by purchasing that form when he has failed the country woefully as a Minister but now deems it fit to run for the highest office obtainable in the land?

” Is he contesting to put Nigerians students permanently at home?”

“OYC wondered with what education would Nwajiuba hopes to lead the country had those who were empowered to pilot the education system been this nonchalant and lackadaisical like him.

“Nwajiuba is contesting to lead Nigeria but would he have had that opportunity at all if his predecessors were nonchalant like him?

“Education is the bedrock of every civilization and development and ours won’t be different.

“Nwajiuba should refocus and concentrate his energy on firstly getting Nigerian students back on campus and the education system devoid of the disruptive academic calendar before aspiring to lead Nigeria.

“He has nothing whatsoever to campaign with as long as students remain at home, hopeless of when they will go back to their classes.

Oluyi said “Let this be a warning to him and others who have failed the Nigerian populace in whatever capacity they find themselves by asking Nigerians to reward them with bigger offices. We will be here waiting for them

Vanguard News Nigeria