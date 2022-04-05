Godwin Emefiele

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- SOME civil society organisations in the country have rejected calls in some quarters that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele should resign over his perceived ambition in the 2023 general election.

The groups under the aegis of CSOs Coordinating Center, in a statement, Tuesday, by Mallam Abubakar Mohammed, its director, decried calls by some acclaimed CSOs’ representatives in the media for the Governor to resign, given that he has been associated with campaign materials across the country.

The CSOs insisted that “voluntary organizations are behind the campaign materials bearing the face of the CBN Governor as they are committed to asking him to join the 2023 presidential race. “

To this end, the group said there was no basis for the CBN boss to quit his position given that he was not involved in the activities of his support groups.”

“These groups have come out openly to accept their roles in the campaign for Dr. Emefiele, while the CBN Governor is yet to accept their request to join the race but has restated his commitment to his job.

“We see this call by these persons purportedly representing CSOs as one of the sponsored smear attacks against the person of Dr. Emefiele by greedy politicians and their supporters who have vowed to discredit the CBN Governor even before he agrees to join the race,”the statement read.

“As CSOs, we will not associate ourselves with these kinds of smear campaigns.

“We cannot understand why anyone claiming to be speaking for CSOs will embark on such an attack based on a movement openly adopted by voluntary groups calling for the CBN Governor to run in the next general elections.

“As leading members of CSOs, we hereby reject such calls and outrightly state that we are confident with our CBN Governor, who has, despite the calls for him to join the presidential race, continued to show commitment to his work at the apex bank.

“We, therefore, ask Dr. Emefiele to please disregard such outrageous statements from the said individuals and their cronies under the guise of CSOs as they do not speak for CSOs but their pockets. We are confident in the CBN Governor and will continue to watch the political space for developments that may come up due to these attacks,”the statement added.