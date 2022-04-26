By Chinasa Afigbo

Nigerian popular music duo psquare with one of the country’s finest rappers Olamide peaked the thrill moments of Glo battle of the year 2022 with their delightful musical performances.

The event held at Eko hotels, on Saturday, April 23rd 2022, was the semi-finals of the much anticipated ‘Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria National Finals’. An event known to be Nigeria’s biggest dance competition organized by telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

The evening saw the specialty of four dance category battles amongst music and comedy performances. The vibrant Isikonko won in the popping dance battle, while the Krumping dance category had the sleek Lil Conqueror as winner. The locking dance battle category had Locking Mike as the winner and the captivating Afro dance category pulled the crowd with the victory of Izzy twist.

Among other celebrities who performed and graced the event were, the joke master Bovi, Pocolee, PinkiDebbie and Do2dtun.

The grand finale of the competition is said to take place on April 30, 2022; featuring Nigerian top artistes, Davido, Simi, Teni and more.