.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has said that the state will not tolerate any form of protest on the Lekki – Expressway on Friday.

The Commissioner assured Lagosians that the Command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

Also Read:

#ENDSARS: CSO flays CNN on Lekki protest report

The CP in a statement by SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly, association; and expression, as it will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

CP Alabi, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He enjoins all peace-loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.

The CP said this assurance becomes imperative following news making the rounds that some Nigerians are planning to protest at the Lekki Toll-gate, an actor capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Vanguard News Nigeria