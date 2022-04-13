By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-FOLLOWING the passege of a bill by the Senate to establish a Federal University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology across the six geo-political zones in the country, the Ijaw National Congress,INC, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, and other civil society groups have called on the federal government to site that of the South South in Bayelsa State.

Other civil society groups who joined the INC to make the call include the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, and the Association of Rural Chiefs for Peace and Development.

The groups who made the call during an advocacy visit to the Bayelsa Medical University, BMU, campus in Yenagoa, the state capital, urged the federal government to take over the BMU facilities already on ground for the proposed institution, rather than starting the building of the institution from the scratch.

The groups who were led by the Second National Vice President of INC, Chief Nengi James and the Head of Bayelsa State Office of ERA/FoEN Comrade Alagoa Morris, appealed to the state government, state house of assembly, and members of the national assembly from the state to fast track the process to ensure that the opportunity of having the federal institution in the state is realised.

Addressing newsmen after a tour of the facilities in the school, INC Second National Vice President, Chief Nengi James said, ” We are on an advocacy visit based on the recently passed bill for every geopolitical zone to have a federal university of medical sciences and biomedical technology and we felt that Bayelsa State already has a befitting place to be used for that of the South South which is the Bayelsa Medical University.

“We believe that if this place is taken over by the federal government for the proposed institution it will benefit the state, south south region and federal government because already the facilities here are world class, like the diagnostic centre, mother and child hospital, laboratories, classrooms, hostels, offices and even a conducive environment for academics and research.

“This is not a political issue and therefore we are calling on the state governor, state assembly, and national assembly members from Bayelsa State to work together to make this project a reality because it will create employment, increase access to medical education, improved our health institutions and promote biomedical technology and research.”

On his part, Alagoa Morris of ERA/FoEN, said, “I think that Bayelsa State is already set for such a project to take off because the we have the infrastructure and qualified personnel and I think the federal government will stand to gain if they takeover the Bayelsa Medical University instead of going to acquire a fresh land and develop from the scratch.

“Bayelsa is even more critical because in 2014 after visiting the oil polluted sites the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, described Bayelsa State as the most polluted, so we have paid the price both interms of being the first place oil was discovered in commercial quantity and even suffering the negative impacts of oil industry induced pollution and we need not only be compensated but ensure we have the facilities adequately to take care of our health and other environmental challenges.”

Also speaking, Comrade David West of the CLO, said, “the Bayelsa Medical University being taken over by the federal government is sound and good, they have every facility, so the state assembly should re-amend the law establishing the State Medical University to align with the federal government law with respect to the National Universities Commission, NUC.The state governor should wholeheartedly accept the opportunity that is just on the door step.

“The national assembly members from Bayelsa State do not have any option than to key into this project to see that Bayelsa State benefit from and if they fail to so do, we are waiting for them, we know where to ask them the question. They should call the attention of Mr President, that is the obligation they owe us.”

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University, BMU, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu, thanked the groups for the visit and commended them for their selfless advocacy and patriotism for the state.