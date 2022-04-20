By Bose Adelaja

Property worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed, Monday, in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, during a clash among some hoodlums around the Oko-Oba area.

The violence was said to have occurred between Ogolo and Oko-Oba Boys, who seized the occasion to loot and rob residents scampering for safety.

Although details of what led to the fight could not be ascertained, eyewitnesses had it that the hoodlums, whose ages were between 17 and 20 years, began the fracas at about 6:00 a.m looting shops and carting away some property.

The incident, which took off at Oko-Oba, was said to have degenerated into Ibadan and Kano streets where shops and vehicles were vandalised.

A resident said the hoodlums succeeded in vandalising some vehicles whose owners were caught up in the violence.

An eyewitness, Musibau Alani, said hoodlums from Oko-Oba usually cross a link bridge to the other side of the road to unleash mayhem on their opponents unknown to them that their opponents were battle-ready on Monday.

“Oko-Oba Boys usually cross the bridge to challenge Ogolo Boys but today (Monday), it was like Ogolo Boys were waiting for them and it was fire for fire.

“They broke into some shops and vandalised two deep freezers, dairy products and other items in the name of violence”.

Unconfirmed reports said two of the hoodlums were gunned down during the violence.

At press time, there was no official figure of the casualties as the spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached.

