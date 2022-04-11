By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – A group in Edo State known as Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF) on Monday faulted the weekend declaration of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi to contest for the president of the country and the of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo saying that they lacked moral right to vie for the position haven been part of the government that has made life more difficult for Nigerians in the past seven years.



A statement issued in Benin City by the convener of the group, Roy Oribhabor said it was embarrassing that Amaechi would be celebrating when over one hundred Nigerians who were victim of the Kaduna train attack are yet to be accounted for and an unspecified number in the hands of kidnappers .

He said “It is shocking to note that Osinbajo and Amaechi refused to apologise to Nigerians for their abysmal performance in office, their declaration is clear indications that both are not in touched with reality in Nigeria therefore, it is very unfortunate and sad both couldn’t considered it necessary to apologise in their declarations.

“As Concerned Edo Citizens Forum an affiliate of Concerned Nigerians for Better Society, presently those kidnapped under the ministry supervised and presided over by Amaechi call for deep sober reflection.

“It was disheartening to see Rotimi Amaechi running round the stadium to demonstrate his physical fitness without serious regards to his mental capacity to reawaken the deteriorating and shattered Nigerian Economy, the total collapse of Nigeria security network, misapplications of ideas and daily frustrations of Nigerians.



“As I picked my pen to ponder about the difficulties associated with living in Nigeria and lack of capacity exhibited under his watch as minister of transportation, the mind went back to remember those under the captivity of bandit terrorists without no hope of seeing their loved ones. Amaechi deliberately forgot to consider the pains of those kidnapped.

On Osinbajo, Oribhabor said “A very watering speech was presented to convince Nigerians but it was mere praises for his boss (President Buhari), Professor Osinbajo committed an error of original entry, he lied effortlessly to hero worship his immediate boss, his declaration was bedeviled with shortcomings tailored with taradiddle, mendacity and elementary gimmick.

“We hereby call on Nigerians to reject their nominations totally because they lack the basic principles and understanding to manage Nigeria for Nigerians.”