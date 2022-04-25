Businessman and philanthropist, Prince Olisa Eze, popularly known as Excellency has sent a warmth message of condolence to Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Harry (Anyiego Ihiala) on the death of his lovely father in-law Mr. Bernard Okeke-Ubana.

The late Mr. Bernard, a native of Obiuno village, Ihumabeam kindred Igbo-Ukwu in Aguata South local government area of Anambra State died at the age of 80.

He was last week laid to rest at his country home.

Prince Olisa Eze in a condolence message on Sunday noted that the late Pa Bernard Okeke-Ubana was a community leader who served his people with all honesty and integrity.

He said Pa Bernard inculcated in his children good Christian value and right moral ethos which has made them examples of good morals.

Prince Olisa Eze also thanked friends and associates of Dr. Ifeanyi Harry who graced the burial carnival which took place last week, praying God to preserve their loved ones.

He also prayed God to console the family of the bereaved over the departure of their father, urging them to take solace that the late patriarch lived a fulfilled and impactful life.