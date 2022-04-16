By Gabriel Olawale

PrimeAlert Secure LTD, Nigeria’s leading home and business security technology provider, has appointed Black Purist ECO (ECOWAS) LTD as its new communications agency.

The company, which made this known in a media release, said the appointment took effect from 22nd of February 2022.

This engagement followed swiftly after a rigorous and competitive pitch process that featured some of Nigeria’s leading communications’ agencies.

Upon sealing the contract, Black Purist ECOWAS will henceforth be responsible for rebranding, PR, events, advertising, digital and trade, and marketing for PrimeAlert Secure Ltd amongst others.

The MD/CEO at PrimeAlert, Mr. Tony Nwulu, said: “The bidding and pitch process was very thorough, transparent and competitive and we are happy to finally announce Black Purist ECOWAS as our new communications agency.

“In arriving at this choice, we considered not just their level of competence and professionalism, but also their geographical experience and track record, especially in the technology sector where we play. We believe that we made the right choice.”

On her part, Founder/CEO of Black Purist ECOWAS, Chidiadi Madumere, expressed excitement and pleasure on winning the PrimeAlert business.

She hinted: “The PrimeAlert business means a great deal to us for two major reasons. First, it offers us the opportunity to put the power of communications behind promoting home and business security in Nigeria as a key part of driving sustainable development within the region.

According to Madumere, PrimeAlert has a compelling vision of expanding its distribution channel network across key emerging African countries.

She believes that this vision aligns with Black Purist strategic focus to implement and manage framework communications contracts for their clients across the sub-Saharan African market.

For her, PrimeAlert is an exciting brand with huge prospects and “We are delighted to provide them with our services”.