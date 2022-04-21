The presidential ambition of Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo got another boost on Wednesday as he was decorated by the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Ajadi was decorated as the Assistant Commandant, Inter-Governmental Affairs in his jurisdiction, Ogun State.

The decoration ceremony was brief but very impressive.

The ceremony was conducted by Adedoyin Olanrewaju Nureni, who is a member of the National Executive Council of VGN.

Other High-ranking officers of the VGN present to perform the decoration ceremony were Commander Ajibawo Mattew and Commander Adesanya Gbenga.

Speaking at the event, Ajadi said he was grateful for the honour.

He pledged to do his very best towards lifting the efforts of the VGN in the security architecture of the country.

Ajadi also vowed to do all his best to improve the security sector of Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria will become safer when he becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ajadi, however, appreciated the leadership of the group for considering him worthy of recognition.