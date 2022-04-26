.

— advises FG to partner hi-tech foreign organisations to tackle insecurity

—urges FG to review fiscal, monetary policies to combat unemployment

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

A Coalition of two Civil Society Organisations, CSOs: Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative, IADI, and Centre for Peace Transparency and Accountability, CPTA, Tuesday, appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari, and other supervising Ministers to adopt an internal recruitment format in the appointment of a new Statistician-General.

The coalition made this call during a press conference, aimed at deliberating the state of the nation, in Abuja.

The Executive Director, CPTA, Comrade Patrick Ogheneyero, who spoke on behalf of the coalition said that from their survey in recent times, internal recruitment for Government departments and agency heads turned out well considering their lucid understanding of the system.

He stated further that following the needfulness of data to the economic growth of the nation, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, is in dire need of an individual who would continue where the late Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, had stopped.

He implored the Federal Government to consider the most senior and most professionally proficient individual in the NBS.

He said: “As it is important for the Government to continue and the NBS-National Bureau of Statistics especially considering the Crucial role of the Bureau to the life of our nation, we pray that a replacement as productive and result oriented shall be appointed.

“Whilst the Government would by now be trying to appoint a new head (Statistician-General) for that sensitive agency(NBS), we implore the supervising Ministers and Mr President to consider the sensitive and critical nexus between the core mandate of NBS and economic Planning, Growth, and Development.

“In view of a replacement, our humble advise is an internal recruitment, especially a deserved most senior, and most professionally proficient member of the team that worked, and supported the gentle patriot (Late Dr Harry) that just passed.

“Our surveys have revealed that all internal recruitments for Government Departments, and Agency heads turned out well considering their hugely clear understanding of the systems, it has even birthed a more seamless cooperation of the Ranks-and-Files of the Agencies and Department to the leadership which has helped the leaders to succeed.

“Experience have proven grievous internal apathy against appointments made outside the agency, and even more deep seated institutional acrimony has been demonstrated towards even internal appointments that are not the most deserving which causes a distortion of the career path within the organization.

“We therefore implore the supervisory Minister of Budget and National Planning to look inwards with keen respect for the career calibration/Hierarchy within the organization for the continuity of the good done and left behind by the gentle soul of Late Dr.SB Harry. That is the most appropriate way to appease the soul of the departed Statistician-General.”

Amongst other things, Ogheneyero further advised FG to make moves in seeking foreign partnership in the area of hi-techs to adequately fight insecurity in Nigeria.

“Our humble advice to the Government is to consider the need to seek functional foreign partnership especially in the area of improved crime detection, crime arrest management technology & hardware, improving the human resource expertise of the Nigerian military, Police, Paramilitary.

“The use of the NYSC programme to support the Military and Law enforcement structures of Nigeria is another worthy consideration. Community Policing, and the dire need for engaging citizens and involvement in security of our communities cannot be overstretched”, he advised.

While bemoaning the unemployment rate in the nation, Ogheneyero said: “we appeal that the FG increases funding and intensifies effort on the Nigerian youth employment action (NIYEAP) plan 2021 to 2024, review fiscal and monetary polices in the direction that will encourage the ease of doing business which inadvertently will stimulate the growth of Small and medium scale enterprises(SMSE’s).

He, however, pleaded with Mr. President to satisfactorily address the ongoing strike action by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, disrupting the academic activities of tertiary institutions.

He said: “We plead with the President of Nigeria to look into the long over stretched STRIKE action hampering activities in our tertiary institutions with a view of finding a common ground with the unions and a lasting solution. It is important to inform the government that students while at home during strike actions are majorly idle/unengaged and so available, and indulge in all forms of vices that inadvertently affect the peace of the nation.”