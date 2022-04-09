Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Adeola Badru

A group under the aegis, ‘Osinbajo Grassroots Organization,’ OGO,Thursday, declared support for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, asking him to contest in the forth coming 2023 presidential election.

The group, which is already engaging critical stakeholders in the Southwest of Nigeria to garner their support for Professor Osinbajo stressed that the vice president possesses the right temperaments and needed experience to deliver on the job.

OGO, during its stakeholders’ engagement in Ibadan themed: “Osinbajo: South West Is Ready,” maintained that Osinbajo has “demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility and compassion in discharging his responsibilities and duties.”

In his address at the event, the Director-General of the group, Suleiman Maito, said the organisation had transversed the length and breadth of the country to sample the opinions on what the populace has to say about Osinbajo.

His words: “Ladies and Gentlemen, it is a thing of joy to see and hear how acceptable Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is across ethnic and religion divides. For the first time in the history of our country, we are having on our hands, a Nigerian that seat well with all ethnic and religious groupings.”

“On behalf of the people of the South West Nigeria, we want to thank all Nigerians from the North and South Muslims, Christians and Animists who have embraced Prof Yemi Osinbajo as the symbol of the new tribe representation of the new Nigeria that we all yearn for: beautiful in her diversity.”

“Having traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria, meeting and talking to men, women, old, young educated and uneducated, farmers, artisan and professionals; we are more than convinced that Professor Olufemi Oluleke Osinbajo is the most acceptable Nigerian to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.”

“We believe that he possesses the capacity, the brilliance, the intelligence, and the experience to taover the leadership of the country at this time in our journey as a nation.”

“We need him now to run for the President of Nigeria in 2023, to continue the trajectory of the Buhari administration in the area of economic diversification, infrastructure development, anti-corruption and the unmatched investment in security that has characterized the administration since 2015.”

In their respective submissions, coordinators of the group in the South West states, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos and Ekiti, advised Nigerians not be quick to vote for any candidate put up by political parties but rather vote in candidate who has the needed pedigree to deliver good governance to the masses.