Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and 2023 presidential aspirant, Tuesday evening, took his consultation to the National Assembly caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja.

In a statement, yesterday, in Uyo by Mr. Essien Ndueso, Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Emmanuel, during the separate consultative visit, told the national lawmakers that his decision to throw his hat into the ring for the seat followed calls by ordinary Nigerians.

He stressed that his achievements in the aviation and industrial and even in security sectors, as Akwa Ibom State governor, demonstrate that he has the capacity to make Nigeria safe, peaceful, attract investments and to become economically vibrant, if given the opportunity to lead the country.

Addressing the PDP Senate Caucus at the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s Abuja residence, Emmanuel said: “Despite the nation’s economic challenges, and lack of control on policies, I was able to make a mark in aviation development, infrastructural expansion as well as other critical sectors of development.

“If I could do these when I am only managing a sub-national, where I do not have control on several policies, then I believe I can do better given the national platform as president.”

Speaking on behalf of Akwa Ibom senators, Christopher Ekpenyong commended the Emmanuel’s administration for the improved security situation in the state.

Ekpenyong representing Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district, noted that at different occasions, the governor had invited the Vice President and the Senate President to the state for commissioning of industries, healthcare facilities and roads infrastructure, attest to the fact that his administration has been working.

Also members of House of Representatives at the Abuja residence of Ndudi Elumelu, took turns to lobby for the extension of Ibom Air services to their respective states.

Governor Emmanuel was accompanied by Akwa Ibom PDP stakeholders, including his preferred successor, Pastor Umo Eno, Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, the International Chairman Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, Amb. Assam Assam, SAN, , Prince Enobong Uwah, and Senator Effiong Bob.Also on Udom’s entourage were former state PDP chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, Commissioners Frank Archibong, Eno Ibanga and Ini Ememobong among others.

Among Akwa Ibom National assembly member present during the consultation visits were Senator Bassey Albert, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Aniekan Umanah, Francis Uduyok, Emmanuel Udo, Unyime Idem and Nsikak Ekon.

Vanguard News Nigeria