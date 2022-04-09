File image.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency on Saturday declared as fake news the rumour going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on another medical vacation to London, the United Kingdom.

An online news platform had reported that the President left Abuja for another trip to London expected to take about 20 days after he (Buhari) had about a month ago, visited the country for a two-week medical session.

But in a Tweet on Saturday, the Personal Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, debunked the alleged medical trip, saying that President Buhari was in Abuja and not planning to travel to London.

He said, “The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is FAKE. The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London”, Ahmad said it the Tweet.

The alleged Buhari’s trip published by the online platform had attracted a lot of comments.

