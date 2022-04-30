Naby Kieta’s first-half goal was enough to help Liverpool edge past a stubborn Newcastle United 1-0 and return to the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool dominated the early proceedings and went ahead on 19 minutes through Keita, who exchanged passes with Diogo Jota before rounding Martin Dubravka to score.

The Reds pushed for a second goal after the break and forced two fine saves in quick succession from Dubravka, who first denied substitute Mohamed Salah and then Jota.

Bruno Guimaraes had a late chance to equalise, but his shot was saved by Alisson as Newcastle’s four-match winning run came to an end.

ALSO READ:

Liverpool have 82 points, two more than Manchester City who face Leeds United this evening.

Newcastle are ninth on 43 points.

Norwich relegated

Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings were on target as Aston Villa condemned Norwich City to relegation with a 2-0 win at Villa Park.

Villa went in front four minutes before half-time through Watkins, set up by substitute Ings.

Ings almost added a second on 51 minutes, but his header came back off a post.

Villa made sure of the points in the third minute of stoppage time, when Ings turned and fired in.

A first win in six matches moves Villa up to 13th on 40 points.

The defeat, combined with Burnley’s 2-1 win at Watford, meant Norwich’s 21 points at the bottom are not enough to stay in the league.

Source: Premier League

Vanguard News Nigeria