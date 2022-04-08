By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State government, yesterday, confirmed the death of a pregnant woman from Lassa fever scourge.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Siji Olamiju, confirmed the death of the woman, who was said to have contracted the disease in Ondo State.

While stating that the outbreak is still low in the state, he said the state government has embarked on sensitisation exercise to arrest the situation.

Parents abandon baby in hospital

Meanwhile, officials of the Osun State Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs are appealing to Nigerians to help locate the whereabouts of the parents of an abandoned premature baby boy in a private hospital in Ilesa.

In a statement, yesterday, the ministry’s Information Officer, Bolarinwa Adereti, said the parents abandoned the baby in the clinic on February 14, 2022.

It added that the mother was rushed to the clinic by her husband and mother-in-law when she complained of stomach pains and after several examinations, she gave birth to a premature baby boy.

According to the statement, the matter was incidented at the police station and every effort to locate the parent has proved abortive since they left the clinic.

It said: “The mother of the child was rushed to maternity home by her husband and mother-in-law on February 14, 2022, with a complaint of stomach ache, but after several examinations, she gave birth to a premature baby boy.

“Hours later, his parents and mother-in-law absconded, leaving the baby behind.”

The statement, therefore, appealed to the members of the public to assist in locating the relatives or parents of the baby.

