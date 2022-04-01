Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for witnessing the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting and urged them to pray to Almighty Allah to make positive interventions in the affairs of the country.

In a statement signed by the Head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki stated that between the last Ramadan and now, a series of events had happened that shook the world, including the continued existence of cases of COVID-19 which had in the past affected several aspects of religious rites.

“I congratulate all my Muslim brothers and sisters for the successful commencement of this year’s fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. We have many reasons to be grateful to almighty Allah, particularly for preserving us till this moment. We are happy that except in a few places around the world, this year, the pandemic has reduced tremendously.

“It is important that Muslims in Nigeria dedicate more time to pray for our dear country in this holy month. We should pray for Allah’s intervention as the entire country is suffering from security and economic crises. We should also be ready to play a key role in finding new directions toward fixing our country.

“I enjoin all Muslims to imbibe the essence of fasting which is for the privileged ones to deny themselves so as to experience the sense of hunger and deprivation that the less privileged in our society go through regularly. The privileged ones should therefore be their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

“Our society will be better if we all work to protect the needy and the weak ones among us. May Allah grants us the good faith to perform the fasting the way He has commanded and accept it as an act of ibadah.”, Saraki stated.