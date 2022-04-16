Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on Christians to pray for socio-economic and political rejuvenation of Nigeria to stem insecurity, political and economic challenges plaguing the country.

Okowa made the call in a message to Christians in the country on the celebration of Easter, and said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolised in Easter, remained a turning point in the lives of Christians.

In the message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor reminded the Christian faithful of the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for mankind, and urged them to return to God in full supplication for a rebirth of Nigeria.

According to him, the power of the resurrection provides opportunity for Christians to seek God for His intervention at this critical period in Nigeria when citizens were weighed down by unprecedented hardship.

The governor asserted that the turbulence in the polity could only be surmounted through dedicated prayers by Nigerians, adding that with prayer at Easter, challenges bedeviling the country would be overcome.

He said that was a time for people to show love to one another, especially at the backdrop of the prevailing hardship occasioned by insecurity and economic challenges, and urged well-meaning Nigerians to render assistance, particularly to the downtrodden in the society.

He said that as 2023 general elections in the country beckoned, Nigerians should exercise their power to enthrone a new leadership in the country that would rescue it from imminent precipice.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Christians all over the world as they celebrate 2022 Easter.

“I call on Christian faithful to go to God in prayer to heal our country from insecurity and economic challenges.

“As Christians, we must reflect on the importance of Easter in our daily living, not only with other Christians, but with people of other religious beliefs.

“Let me urge Nigerians to extend the spiritual benefits of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, which include love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness, to one another, especially in these trying times.

“As Christians, it is incumbent on us to continue to uphold the principles of our faith as they relate to honesty, justice, integrity, accountability, compassion, selflessness and the pursuit of the common good for our nation.

“I also urge that as we celebrate the Easter, let us be vigilant and security conscious in our environment and report all suspicious movements to security agencies.

“May the lessons and blessings of Easter help us to overcome the challenges bedeviling our beloved country,’’ the governor stated.