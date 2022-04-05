Dear Esteemed Bank CEOS,

POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2ND EDITION OF THE CBN ENDORSED SPECIAL BANK CEOS SUMMIT

We regret to inform you that the 2nd edition of the CBN endorsed one-day special summit by Bank CEOs titled NIGERIAN BANKS AS CATALYST FOR NEW ECONOMIC FRONTIERS, earlier slated to hold in Lagos on April 5, 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, has been postponed at the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Being an annual programme that has been evidently beneficial to the banking industry in particular and the nation’s economy in general, we are determined to ensure that the next Summit slated for 2023 will be a bumper edition.

We thank you for your unflinching support for the Summit and crave your indulgence to accept our deep regret for any inconvenience this postponement may have caused you and your renowned bank. Thank you for your understanding.

Signed

EDITOR