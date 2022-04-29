•As he celebrates first wife on social media



Celebrities and fans have continued to verbally attack Yul Edochie for secretly taking a second wife to the detriment of his first wife, May Aligwe whom he has been married to for 16 years.



Their union has been blessed with four children, three boys and a daughter.

The popular actor shocked many Wednesday, after he unveiled the birth of his son by his second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu to the world.



Since his post on Instagram immediately went viral, the actor has been receiving backlashes from different quarters, with many warning him not to bother to contest for any elective position in 2023, as they will not vote for him.



His first wife, offended by the post, took to the comment section and wrote: “May God judge you both.’



Also, reacting to the development, actress Georgina Onuoha said she’s lost for words at this moment even though she’s usually good with words.’



‘This just messed up now,’ she wrote on IG, adding “ And people are hailing Odogwu. If the table were turned, would people praise the wife as Agu nwanyi(lioness)? My heart is not strong enough for such aches.’



Veteran actress, Joyce Kalu simply wrote “This world has no balance”, just as actress Shan George expressed shock over the development. “Wait yul na real? The shock wey shock me now. I need to eat…’



Popular blogger and influencer, Official Blessing saluted Yul’s courage for owing up to his shit.



‘I respect men who owe up to their shit. I respect Yul Edohie. His audacity for me,” she wrote on IG.

However, some fans also expressed their disappointment with the actor on IG. One of them, angy_talks01 wrote : ‘My respect for you just dropped , what do men really want?’



Another fan, therealsteve83 said ‘ So while Yul was directing movies with this lady, he was busy directing her in the “other room”. Fear these actors.’



For joyozumba, “ If this is true, no one is to be trusted again. And don’t bother coming out for the President or councillor because we the social media in-laws will not vote for you. You can’t be trusted.”



Meanwhile,to persuade his first wife, Yul took to his Instagram page to hail her for standing by him for 16 years while he was struggling to make ends meet. He also shared her photos on IG, declaring that his first wife will always remain number one.



Yul’s father, veteran actor Pete Edochie who once said ‘marrying two wives doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer and breed confusion among your generation’ is yet to react to the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria