By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA-FOREMOST environmentalist and Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Reverend Nnimmo Bassey says there is an urgent need to extend the cleanup currently going on in Ogoni to the entire Niger Delta region on account of the oil induced pollution ravaging the region.

Bassey, who was speaking in Gbarantoru Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday during a one day sensitization engagement, tagged, “Community Diagnostic Dialogue”, called on stakeholders to fight and amplify the call for the cleanup of the entire Niger Delta, lamented that the region was becoming a sacrificial zone in the country.

He said there was the need to engage local communities in advocacy to help curtail environmental recklessness, noting that when people are knowledgeable and aware of their environment, they respond in a different way.

According to Bassey, the ‘Community Diagnostic Dialogue’ was to meet the people to diagnose their environmental and socio-economic issues and challenges with the view to profering lasting solutions.

He said: “We want to diagnose the roots of environmental problems in this community because we realised that there has been a lot of environmental issues, we have oil spill,gas flare, we have the biggest gas flare plant in this community and it has impact on fishing and farming.

“There are other issues but we can’t just assume that we know what the problems are, we are here to talk to the people, to diagnose the roots of the problem, the people will tell us what the situation of the environment was before the oil sector that took the prominent place in the communities.

“The exercise is to find out what has gone wrong, what can be done to change the situation a s who is to do that, so of they say government, together we talk to government, if it is something they can do for themselves,we stand with them to do it. The conversations have helped to curtailed the level of environmental recklessness, it may not stop everything but certainly when people get knowledgeable and aware of what is going on, they respond in a different way.

“Now we need to fight and amplify the need for the cleanup to cover the entire Niger Delta because the Niger Delta is becoming the sacrificial zone while some other places are look upon as sacred zones, they have all the best things and here we have all the worst things, this is the change we want to see.”