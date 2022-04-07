By Esther Onyegbula

Christians all over the country have been called upon to get involved in governance and politics to address the economic and security woes bedeviling the nation.

The call was made by Pastor Ikenna Nsofor of the Wordchurch Redeem Christian Church of God has at the maiden edition of the “Governing The Nations Conference, GTNC” held in Surulere, Lagos.

According to the convener GTNC, the vision is to create a platform for Christians to get into governance, especially politics because it plays a pivotal role in the nation’s development.

According to him, “Over the years it has become very obvious that Christians, have refused to accept the fact that unless they get involved in governance, and positions of leadership things will continue to nosedive as we are currently experiencing in every sector of the economy.”

“It is wrong to say politics is a dirty game, it is better said that the people who play politics if they are dirty play dirty politics. But if we have people with the right mindset playing politics, it won’t be dirty.

Explaining further, Nsofor noted that the GTNC vision is not limited to politics alone as Christians need to occupy key positions in the education, economy, and entertainment sectors.

“This is a call to all Christians to get involved in political parties’ activities, in governance so by extension in 2023 there will be a paradigm shift as people are already hustling to get into politics. Christians should get registered, and stop saying that their vote will not count.”

Similarly, Benjamin Dike, Managing Director, Cedar and Coleman noted that the reason why Christians are not getting it right is that there is no conscious effort to groom a set of people, who gave the right mindset and what it means to lead and govern.

When Christians get involved in key sectors of the economy, education, and media for the purposes of doing what is right the entire nation and the world will be a better place.”

There is an urgent need to teach, groom great competencies in Christians and good people who want to into politics and other fields.”

“The reason why the impact of the few Christians isn’t been felt is that they go there alone. The Christians that go into politics go alone. So when they get in there, they are one out of so many. So we need to build a team of like-minded people.”

The highlight of the hybrid event, which had seasoned speakers like Ibukun Awosika, TD Jakes, Michael Inyang, Nicolas Okafor and others was the interactive session that allowed participants to air their views.