Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo at the weekend, said Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution isn’t the country’s problem, but the people, especially the political class which administers it even as he described corruption and incompetence as the cause of the country’s precarious situation.

He said mismanagement and greed on the part of the Nigerian leadership brought the country to being a debtor nation. Adebayo was a guest speaker at the Pastor Ituah Ighodalo led Africa leadership group lecture series titled, ‘Nigeria: Hope in positive action’.The aspirant debunked the claim that his party is divided, saying Nigeria is even more divided than his party, which, according to him, has closed ranks.”

Our disagreement in SDP is not fundamental, just about administrative injustice. We are more united now than we were some months back. Nigeria has more divisions than the party. That is behind us now,” he said.

While taking questions from the audience on the sincerity of the 1999 Constitution, Adebayo said there was really not much problem with it. The problem, according to him, lies with the people.

“Our constitution isn’t our problem. Our problem is lack of simple obedience to simple law as simple as traffic and sanitation laws. We are in a culture of disobedience and our leaders lead in that. It does not matter how faulty the constitution is, if you have people who are in the habit of disobedience, nothing works”, he said.

“So if you ack character, there is no way the constitution can work. Yes the constitution isn’t perfect but that isn’t the root cause of misgovernance. Our misgovernance is traceable to our character. Some would prefer the parliamentary system of govt which works and still working in England. But it never worked here.

“There are over 3,000 things I can improve upon in the Nigerian Constitution presently. But that isn’t the issue. We have been unlucky in the drivers we have. Mercedes is Mercedes. Toyota is Toyota. It’s not the car that is the issue. We just need to change the driver. We have an opportunity to change the drivers in the coming elections.

“We have never had people oriented president emerging from the people. The constitution didn’t envisaged some people would sit in their conclave and begin to recycle themselves around. The constitution isn’t the problem. We are”.

