FORMER national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomole, has said politicians seeking elective positions need the support of women to excel.

The former Edo State governor, who made the remarks, yesterday, at the Edo North APC’s women’s conference, in Iyamho, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government of the state, said the roles of women cannot be undermined in the Nigerian politics.

He described women as the most reliable and dependable allies in politics.

Oshiomole, who had joined the race for Edo North senatorial race said that women were known to be more committed and loyal to the candidate and the party.

He said: “The support of the women is really needed if one wants to go far in Nigerian politics, especially when one is seeking a political position. I salute your courage for coming out to seek political relevance and hold political offices in the country.”

Earlier, the leader of the women, Dame Omoua-Okpaku said the women’s conference would have bearing on the rights and privileges of women being currently discussed in the National Assembly.

