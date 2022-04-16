BY BRAEYI EKIYE

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently jettisoned their zoning policy in the choice of candidates for elective political offices, especially that of the presidency.

There has been some clear level of hope for the presidency to be zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria a few months ago. But the party’s recent “matter of fact” pronouncement by the PDP Zoning Committee that zoning has been discarded, leaving the option of open contest for all the six geo-political zones of the country, struck a deep sharp cut in the hearts of Southerners, especially presidential hopefuls in the PDP.

At last count, the Southerners parade of presidential contestants stood at sixteen in number.

By far the most contested elective political offices are that of the presidency and the senatorial seat. No doubt, pro-Southern presidency advocates would see the latest development in the PDP as one that is well planned by the Northern political block to retain political power at all cost for the continued political and economic advancement of their region, and of course, to continue to bask in a self-acclaimed supremacy in the leadership of the country.

After all, the North is known to flaunt unsubstantiated numerical voting strength and also their clear control of the instruments of power which dictates where the pendulum should swing to, for electoral victory. They argue that, their support for or against any candidate during elections determine victory or otherwise.

The point also has to be made that their allies, the South West and mostly the Niger Delta States of the nation, have in recent past, been hand-in-gloves with the Northern block politically. And this has seamlessly birthed a Northern presidential victory over time. The 1979 and 1983, 2015 and the 2019 presidential elections can attest to that fact.

However, the recent PDP Zoning Committee announcement of the sharp over-turn of the zoning policy for an all-inclusive parade of presidential candidates may put a knife into the party’s unity and tear it apart. Such an open-ended arrangement has the potential of causing discontent amongst members of the party, particularly leading and frontline contestants, thereby evoking break-away groups, spilling into other parties, or better still, forming a new PDP within the PDP as in the run up to the 2014/2015 general election.

And this may not augur well for a party that wants to wrestle political power from a virile and determined All Progressives Congress Party (APC). To discerning and acute political observers, the APC as a party is not one that can be treated with kid gloves as the PDP is seen doing now. The PDP needs to restructure its house and sweep it clean for it to run on the lane of equity and justice in their bid for presidential and other electoral victories. The party must be seen as clean, sincere, and committed to the choice of candidates for electoral offices, not the least, that of the presidency based on justice and the recognition of the contributions of the Southern political block to the peace, unity, security, political stability, and economic development of the Nigerian nation. The way the party is going about it without interrogating the injustices done to the South-East geo-political zone in their clamour for the presidency also leaves much to be desired. It smacks of hypocrisy and the lack of good judgement and understanding of the present political climate, and disenchantment among the political elite in the Southern part of the country.

If the PDP Northern elements are interested in the continued unity, peace, and equitable distribution of political offices, there is the urgent need for a re-think in their current over-turn of the zoning policy. This is the time for the party to show leadership in cementing dislocated and discontented minds of party members and create the enabling environment for the party to face the arduous task ahead of it in 2023.

I see a party divided against itself, working to allow other competing parties feast on its self-inflicted injuries and further cause greater harm and danger to it.

After all, the Northern block votes alone cannot produce the president of this country. Both the supposedly small and big figures in the electoral ballot boxes count, and they can only positively count in the aggregation of votes of the small and the big in the election of Mr. President.

Let us remember the great exploits of Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye’s minority party, the Niger Delta Congress (NDC), whose only Brass Federal constituency seat enabled the then Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) to form a National Government in 1959/1960.

My stand is that if the PDP cannot reverse its decision on zoning, then it should prove to Nigeria and Nigerians, and indeed, the world that it is a party that respects equity and justice, and fairness in the choice of a candidate for the Presidency. In other words, the Northern political block should, this time around, consciously support a Southern Presidential candidate, particularly of the Igbo Stock, and together, with the Southern votes, back such a candidate to victory at the 2023 Presidential election. This is possible where there is a will, and where politics of participation is based on truth, fairness, and recognition of our shared value of sense of nationalism, for the unity, peace and security of the Nigerian nation.

Braeyi Ekiye, Publisher of EnvironmentWatch writes from Yenagoa.

Phone: 09031594537; Whatsapp: 09094774864

Email: [email protected]

Wednesday, 8TH April, 2022