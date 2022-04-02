Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Friday, warned criminally minded individuals to stay clear of the state as his government would not relent in strengthening security architecture in the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

The governor who gave the warning at the official handover ceremony of 100 security patrol vehicles to the state security network codenamed “Amotekun” insisted that he remained committed to the four pillars of his administration’s policy thrust which include security.

Governor Makinde also assured that apart from donating patrol vehicles, he would recruit more security personnel into the security outfit, upgrade their communication structure and adequately equip them for quick response to security concerns in the state.

He equally commended executive chairmen of local government areas in the state for their synergy with the state government, noting that rather than struggle for autonomy for some component units, Nigeria required restructuring of various elements of government for it to work accordingly.

He said: “When we came out with this idea that we need to equip Amotekun, we need visibility for them, you bought into it. Those people talking about autonomy, we only need a restructured country for the elements to work together.”

“The objective is the same. The electorate gave us their mandate to provide leadership and to provide good governance and to make their lives better. And we have demonstrated that with your support in Oyo State.”

“The Amotekun has indeed changed the security landscape of Oyo State. You have stayed through to your mandate and I want to thank and assure you of our continued support for Amotekun in Oyo State. And to the criminally minded individuals, I was told that they usually import criminal elements into Oyo State.”

“Well we have the security vehicles, that’s not the only thing we are doing. We are recruiting more Amotekun personnel. We are upgrading their communication structure.”

“We are also equipping them so that they can respond to you adequately. So my advise is when you come to Oyo State with the intention to carry out any criminal activity, there is no where to hide, we will get you, we will deal with you and it will be your last operation. So please, stay off Oyo State.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Amotekun Corps, Gen. Kunle Togun (rtd), said the contribution of Seyi Makinde in positioning the security outfit remain outstanding in the south west and commended the Governor for his foresight and commitment to security in the state.