By Efe Onadjae

A stray bullet from a policeman killed two persons at a birthday party held in a bar in Egbeda area of Lagos, over the weekend.

The policeman with an undisclosed identity, who was invited by the celebrant, a businessman popularly called Asiwaju of Computer Village, was said to have attempted to offer gun salutes to him (celebrant) when the bullet hit some of the guests.

One of the guests, who announced the tragic incident on his social media handle, alleged that the policeman was drunk.He explained that as the policeman was about to point the muzzle of his rifle up, he accidentally pulled the trigger.

He said: “Two persons died on the spot while others sustained injuries. The incident happened by 9 pm on Sunday at La Silver Bar. The policeman bolted when he realised what he had done.”Police sources hinted that the Lagos State Police Command was on the trail of the cop and the celebrant.

Sources said: “When news of the tragic incident reached the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Afolabi, he immediately ordered that the policeman be fished out for disciplinary action.“Preliminary investigation, as gathered, revealed that the fleeing policeman was supposed to be off duty on Sunday.

Part of the investigation by detectives in charge of the matter, according to Police sources, was to ascertain where he got the service rifle from since he was off duty.Two guests at the birthday party were reportedly arrested after the owner of the bar, identified simply as Chukwukezie, complained to the Gowon Estate Police Division.

Spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the death of two persons at the hotel.

However, he could not give details of the circumstances surrounding their death.

He said an investigation was ongoing, assuring that those responsible would not go scot-free.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, has zero-tolerance for such behaviours and has already given marching orders to the DPO to fish out the culprits.”

