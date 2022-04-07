By Evelyn Usman

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Eyitere Joseph has been arrested for extorting N50,000 from a member of the National Youth Service Corp , NYSC in Meiran area of Lagos.

The arrest of the policeman attached to the Meiran division followed a video that went viral on social media, where he was seen demanding money from the Youth Corp member.

The victim was accused of driving without a driver’s license and was asked to part with N50,000 before he would be allowed to leave.

However, after the arrest of ASP Joseph, the N50,000 was retrieved from him and refunded to the victim.

As of yesterday, ASP Joseph was being quizzed at the Provost unit of the Lagos State Police Command. Vanguard gathered that he was queried for the offence that was described as unprofessional conduct.

The Force Public Relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi , who confirmed the arrest of the policeman on his verified twitter handle , said the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of the division was also cautioned to monitor the activities of his men.