The authorities of the Police Training School (PTS), Lagos has awarded the prestigious valuable student award to Messrs Uche McRichard Onunaku, General Manager, ERL Telecoms & CEO Aleezah Nigeria Ltd and Dr Elvis Efe Otobo, Deputy Director, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

The duo earned the awards for their outstanding performance at the Course 1, 2022 passing out parade held at the Parade Ground, Police Training School, Ikeja for distinguishing themselves in academics, drills and contributing immensely towards the success of the course.

Speaking after the passing out parade Mr McRichard Onunaku said inter alia:

First, “I discovered the high crime rate in my area. I understand the emotional distress that people in these community experienced. As a spy police officer, I would be able to use my position to make people feel safe where they live through community joint participation in criminal rehabilitation programs in my community, this would help members of the community become active members of the society once again.”

Secondly, “I also have an intention to register an NGO called SAY NO TO JUNGLE JUSTICE. It hurts to see innocent lives wasted daily in several communities without giving them a chance to be heard or given a fair hearing. This NGO will cut across all the states and would seek to rescue person undergoing jungle justice before they are killed.

“This will be achieved by recruiting several members from all spheres of live. Our members would grow so large that it will have representatives in every marketplace and communities.”

Thirdly, “The training has instilled in me the mindset of a police officer. Which is to protect lives and property. This now makes me feel responsible in ensuring people maintain law and order.”

On his part, Elvis Otobo who had the rare priviledge and onus task of leading the course as the General 1, aka G1 paid tributes to the excellent qualities of the Commandant of the school, DCP Musa Yusuf Garba, who he described as a very disciplined and methodical in upholding the positive philosophies of the Police Force. The commandant he said, “carries himself with dignity, decorum, accessible, compassionate, willingness to help, exceptional, detribalized, focus and extremely intelligent.”

Narrating his experience, Otobo said “leadership is a very difficult task and the role of the G1 is very strategic” I was focused on what l wanted to achieve and avoided many distractions that came my way. What gave me joy was the feedback at the end of the Course that we did excellently well, and we received commendations from all and sundry especially our course officer CSP Christiana Onephirojiro that we made her very proud.

Beside the traditional Exco, I constituted a team of advisory council who worked closely with me to ensure success of the course contributing financially and offering quality advise: Dr Goodluck Enimakpokpor; Dr Kehinde Odensi; Mr Samuel Ajiboyede; Mr Uche McRichard Onunaku; Mr Segun Oludare Babatunde; Mr Dapo Fashina, Mr Sunday Onojeta and Dr Adaramewa Olusuyi among others.

Finally, Otobo said “We brought some innovations into the course and l hope the authorities of the Police Training School will remember us for a very long time.”