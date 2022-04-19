.

– one other on the run

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state police command on Tuesday confirmed that it rescue a kidnapped victim in a village in Ile-Ife in the state.

The command also disclosed that it arrested two of the kidnap suspects, Malami Muhammad and one Babuga after a gun duel, while one of the suspects escaped.

A statement issued by the state police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola disclosed that the kidnappers stormed Fulani settlement, around the Erefe area of Ile-Ife and kidnapped one Muhammed Gembu around 12:05 am on Sunday, April 17.

It reads, “on the 17th April 2022 at about 11:30 am, the complainant reported at ‘C’ Division, Aganhun, Ile-Ife that, some suspected kidnappers came to their area at Fulani settlement, Erefe area, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife at about 00:15 am of the same date, and kidnapped one Muhammed Gembu.

“Immediately the Police received the report, detectives swung into action, and arrested a suspect, one Malami Muhammad after a gun duel, while one Babuga, surname yet unknown was fatally wounded and one escaped. Also, the victim was rescued unhurt with the assistance of the Fulani vigilante in the community.

“The arrested suspect will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, urge members of the public to always cooperate and give timely information that will assist the Police to nip in the bud any act of infraction of the law”.